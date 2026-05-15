Palestinian Authority says teen killed by Israeli forces in West Bank

The Palestinian Authority said Friday that a 15-year-old was killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, while the Israeli army said he had been throwing stones at Israeli cars on a road.

The authority's health ministry said it had been informed of the killing of Fahd Zidan Oweis. He was "shot dead by the (Israeli) forces at dawn today in the town of Al-Lubban al-Sharqiyya in the Nablus governorate. His body has been withheld," it said.

The Israeli army told AFP that during a counterterror operation in the area it "eliminated a masked terrorist" who had "hurled rocks towards Israeli vehicles on a central road, endangering lives".

Violence has increased in the West Bank since the start of the war in Gaza in October 2023.

According to an AFP tally based on Palestinian health ministry figures, Israeli troops or settlers have killed at least 1,072 Palestinians in the West Bank since the war began.

Official Israeli figures show at least 46 Israelis have been killed in Palestinian attacks or during Israeli military operations in the same period.