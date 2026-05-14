Erdogan highlights importance of Caspian-transit East-West Middle Corridor

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday underlined the importance of the Caspian-transit East-West Middle Corridor, calling it the "modern-day equivalent of Silk Road."

During a press conference in Kazakhstan, Erdogan said the corridor's importance is being better understood with each passing day.

He vowed that Ankara will continue promoting the corridor with Kazakhstan and other partners for cargo shipments and transporting energy resources to the West.

"We wish to transport larger volumes of oil from Kazakhstan, one of the world's leading crude oil exporters, to global markets via our country," he added.



