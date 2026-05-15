Macron says France outpaced in Africa by China, Türkiye, US

French President Emmanuel Macron acknowledged that France has lost ground in Africa to competitors such as China, Türkiye and the US, blaming what he described as decades of complacency and arrogance by French institutions and companies.

Speaking at the closing session of the "Africa Forward" business forum, Macron said France had been "shaken up in Africa" over the past 25 years, describing the trend as "normal" and even positive.

He said French companies and administrations relied too heavily on historical ties with African countries and failed to remain competitive.

"They believed there was a reserved sphere where being French meant everything was automatically open," he said.

Macron said African countries were making rational economic choices by turning to more competitive partners, highlighting the growing role of Beijing and Ankara in the continent.

Macron said Africa no longer accepts a model based solely on aid or outside powers dictating solutions for African markets.

He called for a "conceptual revolution," urging France to abandon a "vertical logic" of simply providing aid and instead adopt a relationship based on equality and partnership.

Macron said the new approach should focus on "co-investing, co-producing and co-inventing" with African nations.

He also underlined Africa's strong economic potential, noting that the continent's growth has surpassed that of Southeast Asia in recent years.