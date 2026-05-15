ONE OF UKS MOST WANTED COCAINE SMUGGLER ARRESTED IN SPAIN

One of UK's most wanted cocaine smuggler arrested in Spain

A most wanted British man who imported large amounts of cocaine was arrested in Spain on Thursday, the National Crime Agency (NCA) confirmed.

Simon Dutton, 49, who was wanted by Greater Manchester Police over cocaine importation, money laundering, false passport offenses, and breaching a Serious Crime Prevention Order, was held near the city of Benidorm.

According to the NCA, Dutton was one of the 12 most wanted fugitives and organized the importation of cocaine from Spain to the UK, with one police interception uncovering 10.5 kg with a street value of £1.5 million ($2 million).

Proceeds from his crimes were used to fund his and his associates' lifestyles, and he also committed false passport offenses, according to the agency.