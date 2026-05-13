Turkish president arrives in Kazakhstan to attend Turkic summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in Kazakhstan on Wednesday to attend a Turkic summit and hold high-level talks in the capital, diplomatic sources said.

Erdoğan's plane landed at Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport in the capital Astana, sources said.

Erdoğan, accompanied by first lady Emine Erdoğan, was welcomed after disembarking in the Honor Hall section of the airport by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Türkiye's Ambassador to Astana Mustafa Kapucu and other officials.

Both presidents proceeded to the Honor Hall accompanied by children waving Turkish and Kazakh flags.

Fighter jets escorted Erdoğan's plane during its landing, while two helicopters flying overhead were adorned with Turkish and Kazakh flags.

At the invitation of Tokayev, Erdoğan is expected to attend the Informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States in the city of Turkistan as well as a meeting titled "Astana-Ankara: From brotherhood to a pragmatic Eurasian alliance" aimed at further strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Accompanying Erdoğan on the visit are first lady Emine Erdoğan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Education Minister Yusuf Tekin, National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kaçır.

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, AK Party Deputy Chairman Kürşad Zorlu, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran and Chief Foreign Policy and Security Adviser Akif Çağatay Kılıç were also in the delegation.