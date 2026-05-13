TRUMP FLIES TO CHINA WITH MUSK, NVIDIAS JENSEN HUANG ON AIR FORCE ONE

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is traveling to China with President Donald Trump on Air Force One, a White House official said Tuesday, as the US leader heads to Beijing for a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Fox News host Sean Hannity is also on board. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who had not been on the original guest list, boarded the plane as a last-minute addition during a refueling stopover in Anchorage, Alaska, according to the White House pool report.

Nvidia confirmed that Huang will join Trump's trip to China, saying in a statement that he is "attending the summit at the invitation of President Trump to support America and the administration's goals."

More than a dozen CEOs and top company executives will accompany Trump as part of a US business delegation.

The visit, from May 13-15, is the first by a US president to China since 2017 and was originally planned for April before being postponed due to the US-Israeli war against Iran.

Trade, Taiwan, the Iran war and artificial intelligence are expected to dominate the agenda, with officials from both sides having spent months negotiating details ahead of the closely watched sit-down.

Trump first announced his plans to visit China during his face-to-face meeting with Xi at the Busan summit in South Korea on Oct. 30.

Beijing has signaled that it will prioritize US policy on Taiwan during the talks, while Trump is expected to push for progress on trade and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.