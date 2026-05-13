Kremlin:Big deals can be done if US stops linking trade ties to Ukraine

Russia is interested in pursuing a range of joint economic projects with the United States if Washington stops linking trade ties with a peace deal on Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.
Russia sees an array of potential mutually beneficial projects with the U.S., Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
He reiterated Moscow's longstanding position that a ceasefire could take place and peace talks could start if Ukraine withdraws from the eastern Donbas region - something Kyiv has emphatically rejected.