Kremlin:Big deals can be done if US stops linking trade ties to Ukraine

Russia is interested in pursuing a range ⁠of joint ⁠economic projects with the United States if Washington ⁠stops linking trade ties with a peace deal on Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

Russia sees an ⁠array ⁠of potential mutually beneficial projects with the U.S., Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He reiterated Moscow's ⁠longstanding position that a ceasefire could take place and peace talks could start ⁠if Ukraine ‌withdraws ‌from the eastern ⁠Donbas ‌region - something Kyiv has emphatically ⁠rejected.