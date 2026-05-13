Zelenskyy urges Europe to develop more self-sufficient defense capabilities

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the Bucharest Nine summit in Romania that Europe should move to be more unified and, in some areas, have more self-sufficient defense capabilities.

Zelenskyy shared his speech on Telegram, in which he also argued that the continent cannot rely on shifting geopolitical conditions.

"Europe cannot depend on changing geopolitical moods," said Zelenskyy, calling for deeper integration of defense resources, production and capabilities to strengthen the EU and NATO.

He said Ukraine is exporting its security expertise abroad, including to Persian Gulf countries and regions, such as the Middle East and the South Caucasus, and is beginning similar cooperation within Europe.

Zelenskyy highlighted a proposed "Drone Deal" for the EU, which he said had been discussed with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and said the initiatives should be developed at the EU institutional level and through bilateral agreements.

He stressed that modern warfare evolves rapidly and possessing weapons alone is not sufficient without real combat experience and the ability to adapt quickly, which he said Ukraine currently has.

"This experience exists only in Ukraine, only among our soldiers," said Zelenskyy, urging partners to avoid delays and invest in joint defense production and cooperation.

He said the efforts should be reflected in the EU's Security Action for Europe (SAFE) program, which aims to support rapid rearmament and adaptation of European defense industries to current security challenges.

Zelenskyy also called for continued diplomatic pressure on Russia, saying sanctions and "long-range capabilities," hinting at Ukraine's drone attacks, were already having an effect.

He urged support for the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative, describing it as a critical tool allowing Ukraine to procure anti-missile systems while European production capacity is still developing.

At the same time, he warned against separating economic and security priorities, arguing that energy prices, fuel costs and European competitiveness are directly linked to security.