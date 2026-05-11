Pakistan lodges diplomatic protest with Afghanistan after 15 policemen killed

Pakistani security officials stand guard at a checkpoint amid tightened security after a car bomb attack at a police post in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 11 May 2026. (EPA Photo)

Pakistan on Monday lodged a diplomatic protest with Afghanistan after 15 policemen were killed in an attack in the northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday.

Islamabad's Foreign Ministry summoned the Afghan chargé d'affaires to "deliver a strong demarche regarding the cowardly vehicle-borne IED attack carried out by terrorists of Fitna-al-Khawarij," on the Fateh Khel Police Post, a statement said. Fitna-al-Khawarij is a term Islamabad uses to designate the Pakistani Taliban.

The incident occurred in the Bannu district of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders Afghanistan, when a suspected bomber rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into a police checkpoint.

The suicide bombing was followed by explosions and firing launched by the heavily armed militants.

According to an investigation by Pakistan, evidence and technical intelligence indicate that the attack was carried out by terrorists residing in Afghanistan, it said.

The ministry expressed Islamabad's grave concern "over the continued use of Afghan soil for terrorist attacks against Pakistan," and emphasized that "Pakistan reserves the right to respond decisively against the perpetrators of this barbaric act."

"The fight against terrorism is a common cause, and the Afghan Taliban must honor their commitment not to allow their territory to be used for terrorism against other countries," the ministry said.

There was no immediate reaction from Kabul regarding Pakistan's protest.

Pakistan has seen a surge in militant violence in recent years, with many attacks blamed on the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, which Islamabad says operates from Afghan territory. Afghanistan, however, rejects the accusations.