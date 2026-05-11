EUS KALLAS REJECTS PUTIN PROPOSAL FOR SCHRÖDER AS UKRAINE MEDIATOR

News Europe EU's Kallas rejects Putin proposal for Schröder as Ukraine mediator

EU's Kallas rejects Putin proposal for Schröder as Ukraine mediator

"If we'd give the right to Russia to appoint a negotiator on our behalf, you know, that would not be very wise," Kallas said on Monday, as she arrived at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

DPA EUROPE Published May 11,2026 Subscribe

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas (EPA File Photo)

European Union top diplomat Kaja Kallas has rejected a proposal by Russian President Vladimir Putin to make former German chancellor Gerhard Schröder a possible European mediator in talks to bring the Ukraine war to an end.



"If we'd give the right to Russia to appoint a negotiator on our behalf, you know, that would not be very wise," Kallas said on Monday, as she arrived at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.



Kallas said Schröder has been a "high-level lobbyist for Russian state-owned companies."



Appointing Schröder as a mediator would mean that Putin "would be sitting on both sides of the table," she said.



On Saturday, Putin said: "Of all European politicians, I would prefer talks with Schröder." The Russian leader also said he thought the war was tending towards an end.



In response to a question from dpa, Schröder's office said the former chancellor, regarded by many in Germany as disgraced because of his ongoing ties to Putin, would not comment.



Putin emphasized that a peaceful solution to the long-running conflict was for Ukraine and Russia to find. "But if someone would like to help, we would be grateful," he said.



Schröder, 82, a centre-left politician who served as German chancellor between 1998 and 2005, has been a controversial figure for years because of his friendship with Putin and his role in Russian energy firms.



Schröder took up a significant role in Russian energy companies directly after leaving German politics.















