Iran describes its proposal to end war with US as legitimate, generous

Iran's proposal to end war with the U.S. and ⁠reopen the ⁠Strait of Hormuz was legitimate and generous, Foreign Ministry ⁠Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday, adding that the U.S. continues to uphold unreasonable and one-sided demands.

"Our demand is legitimate: demanding ⁠an end ⁠to the war, lifting the (U.S.) blockade and piracy, and releasing Iranian assets that have been unjustly frozen in ⁠banks due to U.S. pressure," Baghaei said.

"Safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz and establishing security in the ⁠region ‌and ‌Lebanon were ⁠other demands ‌of Iran, which are considered a ⁠generous and ⁠responsible offer for regional ⁠security."























