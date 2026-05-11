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News Middle East Iran describes its proposal to end war with US as legitimate, generous

Iran describes its proposal to end war with US as legitimate, generous

"Our demand is legitimate: demanding ⁠an end ⁠to the war, lifting the (U.S.) blockade and piracy, and releasing Iranian assets that have been unjustly frozen in ⁠banks due to U.S. pressure," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday.

Reuters MIDDLE EAST
Published May 11,2026
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IRAN DESCRIBES ITS PROPOSAL TO END WAR WITH US AS LEGITIMATE, GENEROUS

Iran's proposal to end war with the U.S. and ⁠reopen the ⁠Strait of Hormuz was legitimate and generous, Foreign Ministry ⁠Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday, adding that the U.S. continues to uphold unreasonable and one-sided demands.

"Our demand is legitimate: demanding ⁠an end ⁠to the war, lifting the (U.S.) blockade and piracy, and releasing Iranian assets that have been unjustly frozen in ⁠banks due to U.S. pressure," Baghaei said.

"Safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz and establishing security in the ⁠region ‌and ‌Lebanon were ⁠other demands ‌of Iran, which are considered a ⁠generous and ⁠responsible offer for regional ⁠security."