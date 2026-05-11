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News World WHO says seven cases of hantavirus confirmed from cruise ship

WHO says seven cases of hantavirus confirmed from cruise ship

Reuters WORLD
Published May 11,2026
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WHO SAYS SEVEN CASES OF HANTAVIRUS CONFIRMED FROM CRUISE SHIP
MV Hondius enters the port of Granadilla de Abona to anchor, disembark passengers (EPA Photo)

Seven cases of the Andes hantavirus have now ⁠been confirmed ⁠among people who were passengers on board the cruise ship, the ⁠World Health Organization said on Monday.

The agency updated its overall tally of reported cases to nine on Monday, a WHO spokesperson said by email, ⁠after ⁠France reported that a French passenger evacuated from the MV Hondius had tested positive for the virus.

A further two of the ⁠nine cases are suspected to be hantavirus, including the person who is believed to have been the first one infected ⁠in ‌the ‌outbreak. He died ⁠before he ‌could be tested. In total, three people ⁠have died ⁠in the outbreak, ⁠the WHO said.