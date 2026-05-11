WHO says seven cases of hantavirus confirmed from cruise ship

Seven cases of the Andes hantavirus have now ⁠been confirmed ⁠among people who were passengers on board the cruise ship, the ⁠World Health Organization said on Monday.

The agency updated its overall tally of reported cases to nine on Monday, a WHO spokesperson said by email, ⁠after ⁠France reported that a French passenger evacuated from the MV Hondius had tested positive for the virus.

A further two of the ⁠nine cases are suspected to be hantavirus, including the person who is believed to have been the first one infected ⁠in ‌the ‌outbreak. He died ⁠before he ‌could be tested. In total, three people ⁠have died ⁠in the outbreak, ⁠the WHO said.





























