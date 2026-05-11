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News European Union EU imposes sanctions on Russia individuals, entities in Russia over Ukrainian children

EU imposes sanctions on Russia individuals, entities in Russia over Ukrainian children

European Union foreign ministers have adopted sanctions against 16 individuals and seven organizations responsible for the deportation and forced adoption of Ukrainian children by Russia.

Agencies and A News EUROPEAN UNION
Published May 11,2026
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EU IMPOSES SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA INDIVIDUALS, ENTITIES IN RUSSIA OVER UKRAINIAN CHILDREN

The European Union has imposed sanctions on 16 individuals and seven entities in Russia for ⁠the systematic unlawful ⁠deportation of Ukrainian children, the EU Council said in a statement on Monday.

* ⁠Russia is estimated to have deported and forcibly transferred nearly 20,500 Ukrainian children since the war began, the EU Council said.

* These actions constitute grave breaches of international law and violate children's ⁠fundamental ⁠rights, aiming to erase Ukrainian identity and undermine future generations, it added.

* Entities listed today include federal institutions linked to Russia's Ministry of Education, the EU Council ⁠said.

* The listings also name officials and politicians from Russia-occupied territories, along with leaders of youth camps and military-patriotic organizations.

* Those listed are subject ⁠to ‌asset ‌freezes, while EU citizens and ⁠companies are ‌barred from providing them with funds or economic resources, ⁠and individuals face ⁠an EU travel ban, the ⁠Council said.