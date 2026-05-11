EU imposes sanctions on Russia individuals, entities in Russia over Ukrainian children

The European Union has imposed sanctions on 16 individuals and seven entities in Russia for ⁠the systematic unlawful ⁠deportation of Ukrainian children, the EU Council said in a statement on Monday.

* ⁠Russia is estimated to have deported and forcibly transferred nearly 20,500 Ukrainian children since the war began, the EU Council said.

* These actions constitute grave breaches of international law and violate children's ⁠fundamental ⁠rights, aiming to erase Ukrainian identity and undermine future generations, it added.

* Entities listed today include federal institutions linked to Russia's Ministry of Education, the EU Council ⁠said.

* The listings also name officials and politicians from Russia-occupied territories, along with leaders of youth camps and military-patriotic organizations.

* Those listed are subject ⁠to ‌asset ‌freezes, while EU citizens and ⁠companies are ‌barred from providing them with funds or economic resources, ⁠and individuals face ⁠an EU travel ban, the ⁠Council said.





























