Finland moves to tighten income, language rules for foreign students: Report

Finland is preparing legislative changes to tighten financial and language requirements for foreign students, public broadcaster YLE reported Thursday.

The government said the proposals are intended to prevent international students from facing financial hardship during their studies and ensure compliance with residence permit conditions.

"The majority of international students in Finland are doing well and able to make ends meet, as required by their residence permit," Employment Minister Matias Marttinen said in a government statement cited by YLE.

"However, we must ensure that students do not end up in a vulnerable position and that they meet the conditions of their residence permit," he added.

One proposal would allow authorities to more closely monitor students' use of social assistance benefits. The measures would apply to non-EU and non-EEA students in higher and upper secondary education.

Authorities reviewed around 40,000 residence permits issued to foreign students between 2023 and 2025 and identified about 300 cases involving applications for basic social assistance, according to the report.

Another planned reform would introduce language proficiency requirements tied to study-based residence permits.

The government said the measure is aimed at ensuring students possess sufficient language skills to complete their studies in Finland.

The proposals are part of broader migration and education reforms pursued by Prime Minister Petteri Orpo's government, YLE reported.





