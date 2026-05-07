France rules out lifting Iran sanctions as Hormuz blockade persists

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot ruled out lifting sanctions on Iran as long as the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked.

"We ourselves have imposed significant sanctions on Iran. But it is out of the question that any sanction whatsoever be lifted as long as a strait such as the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked," Barrot told French broadcaster RTL on Thursday.

Stressing the need to reopen the strait in the short term, he noted that it is a "common good of humanity."

"It cannot be blocked, subjected to tolls or used as leverage or blackmail," Barrot added.

He further added that they should ensure they never find themselves in a situation where they are forced to pay the price of wars they did not choose again.

"That is why we must focus on (...) how Europe can rid itself of all these dependencies on hydrocarbons and oil — no longer being dependent on oil, no longer being dependent on digital technologies; in short, no longer being dependent on things that, in one way or another, draw us into conflicts, disasters, and crises in which we are not participants," he added.

Barrot described the recent attacks against the vessel belonging to French shipping company CMA CGM, as well as against other ships and energy infrastructure in the UAE allegedly targeted by Iran, as "unacceptable and condemnable."

"All attacks on civilian infrastructure are condemnable," he noted.

The minister further recalled that France was not targeted by the strike on the CMA CGM vessel. "It is not strictly speaking a French ship, as it was sailing under the Maltese flag and its crew was Filipino."