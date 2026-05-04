Türkiye’s annual inflation rises to 32.37% in April

Türkiye's annual consumer inflation rose to 32.37% in April, up from 30.87% in the previous month, according to official data released on Monday.

The consumer price index (CPI) increased 4.18% month-on-month in April, while prices were up 14.64% compared with December 2025, the Turkish Statistical Institute said.

An Anadolu survey last week had forecast annual inflation at 31.11% and monthly inflation at 3.19%.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages, one of the main components with the highest weight in the index, rose 34.55% year-on-year in April, contributing 8.72 percentage points to the annual rate.

Transport prices increased 35.06% annually, with a 5.66 percentage-point contribution, while housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels recorded the steepest rise among the three major groups, climbing 46.60% and contributing 6.30 percentage points.

On a monthly basis, food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 3.70% in April, contributing 0.95 percentage points to the CPI increase.

Transport prices were up 4.29% month-on-month, adding 0.73 percentage points, while housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels increased 7.99%, contributing 0.90 percentage points.

In April 2025, consumer prices had increased 3% month-on-month and 37.86% annually. In April 2024, monthly inflation was 3.18%, while annual inflation stood at 69.80%.

Commenting on the data, Türkiye's Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said that although rising energy and commodity prices, driven by geopolitical developments, are putting pressure on the inflation outlook in the short term, the government is taking the necessary steps within the framework of budgetary possibilities to limit these effects.

"We consider the rise in inflation to be temporary and foresee continued disinflation. We will resolutely continue to implement our policies that will increase the welfare of our citizens by ensuring lasting price stability," he wrote on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

He noted that inflation in services improved by 14.3 percentage points compared to the same period last year, reaching 40.3% annually, while inflation in core goods stood at 16.5%.