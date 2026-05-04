Australia launch World Cup build-up with Florida camp

Australia will launch their preparations for the World Cup in earnest this week with coach Tony Popovic and eight players heading to Florida for a training camp.

Leicester City's Harry Souttar and fellow defender Hayden Matthews of Championship side Portsmouth are among the players flying to the United States to stake their claim for a place in Popovic's final squad.

After the camp in Sarasota, Popovic's men will relocate to Los Angeles for a friendly against World Cup co-hosts Mexico at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena at the end of the month.

Popovic is due to name his squad on June 1.

The Socceroos begin their World Cup against Turkey in Vancouver on June 13, followed by games against co-hosts the United States in Seattle six days later and Paraguay in California on June 25.

"I am looking forward to departing for the United States this week to begin our FIFA World Cup 2026 preparations, starting with our pre-camp in Sarasota," said former Crystal Palace defender Popovic.

"We will use the pre-camp as an opportunity to observe and assess a number of players, with our first arrivals due this week.

"There is still a lot to play out.

"Most league seasons are ongoing and we continue to monitor a large number of players as we enter this critical period for selecting our final squad.

"The aim is to have as many players as possible available and in contention before finalising our World Cup squad."