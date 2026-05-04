Iranian lawmaker warns that any US plan for Hormuz Strait would be ceasefire violation

A senior Iranian lawmaker warned early Monday that any US involvement in managing shipping through the Strait of Hormuz would constitute a violation of the ceasefire, rejecting Washington's proposed role in the waterway.

Ibrahim Azizi, the head of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, said "any American interference in the new maritime regime of the Strait of Hormuz will be considered a violation of the ceasefire."

In the post on the US social media company X's platform, he dismissed the idea that the waterway could be directed by Washington, saying the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf "would not be managed by Trump's delusional posts."

"No one would believe Blame Game scenarios!" he added.

The remarks followed Trump's comments Sunday that the US would move to guide ships stranded in the Strait of Hormuz out of restricted waterways.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump described the move as a "humanitarian gesture" aimed at assisting neutral countries not involved in the US-Israeli war on Iran.

"For the good of Iran, the Middle East, and the United States, we have told these countries that we will guide their ships safely out of these restricted waterways," he wrote.





