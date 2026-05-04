US hands over seized Iranian ship, crew to Pakistan for repatriation: Report

A vessel intercepted by the United States after attempting to breach a blockade on Iranian ports has been transferred to Pakistan for repatriation to Iran along with its crew, US media reported Sunday, citing US Central Command (CENTCOM).

"Today, US forces completed the transfer of 22 crew members of M/V Touska to Pakistan for repatriation," broadcaster ABC News quoted CENTCOM Spokesperson Capt. Tim Hawkins as saying.

Hawkins added that six other passengers had already been transferred to a regional country for repatriation last week.

Iranian state media reported that the six individuals were family members of some of the crew.

CENTCOM did not respond to a request for confirmation. Pakistani and Iranian authorities also have not confirmed the report.

US naval forces seized the vessel Touska on April 19 in the Gulf of Oman after it reportedly refused to comply with blockade directions.





