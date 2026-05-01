UN chief urges release of detainees, renewed dialogue in Myanmar

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for the "swift and unconditional" release of all individuals "arbitrarily" detained in Myanmar, the deputy spokesman said Friday.

"The Secretary-General has taken note of the transfer of State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi to a designated residence.

"The Secretary-General appeals for the swift and unconditional release of all those arbitrarily detained as a fundamental step towards conditions conducive to a credible political process," Farhan Haq said in a statement.

Haq said Guterres reiterates that a "viable political solution" must be founded on an immediate cessation of violence and a genuine commitment to inclusive dialogue.

Guterres also underscored the role of regional and international partners, particularly the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), in supporting efforts toward a peaceful resolution, he added.

Myanmar has remained in political turmoil since the 2021 Myanmar military coup, when the military seized power and detained civilian leaders, sparking widespread protests and ongoing conflict across the country.