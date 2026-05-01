UN peacekeeping chief to visit Italy, Türkiye for high-level talks

Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the UN under-secretary-general for peace operations, will travel to Italy and Türkiye from May 4–7 for a series of meetings focused on international peacekeeping efforts, a UN official said Friday.

Deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters that Lacroix will begin his trip in Rome, where he is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with Italian government officials on May 4–5 "to discuss peacekeeping-related issues."

Following his meetings in Rome, Lacroix will travel to Brindisi to participate in a conference marking the 20th anniversary of the United Nations Standing Police Capacity (SPC).

The SPC is a rapidly deployable police capability of the UN, designed to strengthen the early policing response in peace operations and other mission settings.

Lacroix will conclude his trip in Türkiye's capital Ankara on May 7, where he is set to meet Turkish officials, Haq said.

He will "discuss Türkiye's support to United Nations peacekeeping, including as a police contributing country," he added.