Ugly attack on a DITIB mosque in Germany

A written statement from the police regarding the attack on the Turkish Islamic Union for Religious Affairs (DITIB) in Memmingen announced that an investigation has been launched.

The statement indicated that at approximately 4:30 AM local time, a marble wall, about 1.5 meters high and bearing a crescent moon symbol, was vandalized.

The statement further reported that unidentified individuals likely threw balloons filled with animal blood at the entrance and placed a severed pig's head on top of the crescent moon symbol before fleeing.

Following the collection of evidence, the Federal Criminal Office has launched an investigation.

The area has been cleaned by the Memmingen Fire Department and the Memmingen Municipality. Memmingen police stated that witnesses or anyone with information regarding the incident can contact them.



















