Trump tells Congress hostilities with Iran 'terminated'

US President Donald Trump on Friday informed Congress that hostilities with Iran had ended, following a ceasefire that has been held since early April.

"On April 7, 2026, I ordered a 2-week ceasefire. The ceasefire has since been extended. There has been no exchange of fire between United States Forces and Iran since April 7, 2026.

"The hostilities that began on February 28, 2026, have terminated," Trump wrote in separate letters to House Speaker Mike Johnson and Sen. Chuck Grassley.

Friday marks 60 days since Trump formally notified Congress of the military action. Under the 1973 War Powers Act, the president must seek congressional authorization to continue hostilities beyond 60 days.

Despite the pause in fighting, Trump warned that Iran continues to pose a "significant" threat to US forces.

"Accordingly, the Department of War continues to update its force posture in the AoR (area of responsibility) in select countries, as necessary and appropriate, to address Iranian and Iranian proxy forces' threats and to protect the United States and its allies and partners.

"These changes are more fully outlined in the classified attachment to this letter," Trump said.

The US and Israel began strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, prompting retaliation from Tehran against US allies in the Gulf and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire was announced on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, followed by talks in Islamabad on April 11-12, but an agreement could not be reached.

Trump later unilaterally extended the truce without setting a new time frame, at Pakistan's request.