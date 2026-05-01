TRUMP SAYS NOT SATISFIED WITH IRANS PROPOSAL, CITING DEMANDS HE CANNOT AGREE TO

Trump says 'not satisfied' with Iran's proposal, citing demands he cannot agree to

US President Donald Trump said he is not satisfied with Iran's latest ceasefire proposal, adding that Tehran is asking for things he cannot agree to.

"They've got to come up with the right deal. At this moment, I'm not satisfied," Trump told reporters before he departed the White House.

Asked why he is not satisfied with Iran's proposal, Trump said: "They're asking for things that I can't agree to."

"Right now, we have negotiations going on. They're not getting there. They are very disjointed," Trump said. "They're not able to get along with each other as leaders. They don't know who the leader is."

"They all want to make a deal, but they're all messed up," he added.

He said negotiations are continuing with Pakistan's involvement, praising officials in Islamabad for working with Washington, but cautioned that "the trip is a very long one."

Despite what he described as some "strides" in talks, Trump said: "I'm not sure if they ever get there."

The president also linked a potential end to the war to global energy markets, saying oil shipments currently stuck near the Strait of Hormuz could soon move.

"When the war ends, gasoline prices will go down to below what they were," he said.

The US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel and US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A two-week ceasefire was announced on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, followed by direct talks in Islamabad on April 11, but no agreement was reached on a lasting truce.

US President Donald Trump later extended the ceasefire without setting a new deadline, following a request from Pakistan.