Trump slams CNN, New York Times over coverage of Iran war

US President Donald Trump on Thursday sharply criticized The New York Times and CNN over their coverage of the US-Israeli war on Iran, describing CNN as "stupid" and claiming the newspaper's reporting was "seditious."

Trump said he had "militarily decapitated" Iran, speaking to reporters at an Oval Office event where he signed an executive order aimed at expanding workers' access to retirement savings, while also criticizing Democratic efforts to limit his war powers.

"And every day, I read about how well they're doing militarily," he said. "They've got nothing left, they're done. And yet I read in The New York Times, I see on stupid CNN — which I only watch because you have to watch a little bit of the enemy."

Trump also said coverage by the two outlets implied that Iran is "winning the war," criticizing their reporting on the war.

"If you read The New York Times — it's actually seditious, in my opinion," he said. "You read some of these columnists, but it all starts with the top. It's a terrible thing."

He said he did not "care, and everybody knows the facts. We are decimating the country."

Earlier, the New York Times editorial board suggested that the US military is "losing its edge" in the Iran war, arguing that tactical gains have not translated into overall victory and may weaken Washington's position.



