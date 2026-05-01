Spanish defense minister dismisses US threat to withdraw troops

Spain's Defense Minister Margarita Robles on Friday dismissed US President Donald Trump's threats to withdraw American troops from Spain.

"We do not accept lessons, and we are absolutely calm because we are one of the countries that contributes the most" to NATO, she told reporters ahead of a media event.

Trump said Thursday he would "probably" consider pulling US troops from Spain and Italy, criticizing both countries for opposing US attacks on Iran.

"Why shouldn't I? … Spain has been horrible, absolutely horrible," he said.

Spain has been openly critical of the Iran war since it began, arguing it lacks international legal backing and refusing to allow its bases or airspace to be used for offensive operations.

Spain hosts key US military installations, including the Rota naval base and Moron air base, which are strategically important for NATO operations in the Mediterranean and Africa.

"With respect but … these messages have gone too far," Robles said Friday, stressing that Spain remains highly committed to both its NATO obligations and world peace.

Trump's remarks also drew a response from Italy, where Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said he did not understand the rationale behind any potential US troop withdrawal from Italy.

Earlier this week, Trump also said the Pentagon is studying reducing the deployment of American troops in Germany.

In early March, the US also threatened to cut off all trade with Spain for its stance on Iran. Bilateral trade, however, remains normal.