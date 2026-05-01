US officials say Iran war cost closer to $50B, double Pentagon estimate

The total cost of the Iran war is closer to $50 billion, significantly higher than the figure presented by the Pentagon, according to US officials familiar with internal assessments, CBS News reported Thursday.

The revised estimate doubles the amount cited during congressional testimony Wednesday, where a Pentagon official, Jules Hurst, said "Operation Epic Fury" had cost about $25 billion so far.

However, Hurst told lawmakers that estimating costs for infrastructure repairs or long-term construction projects related to the US conflict with Iran remains difficult due to uncertainty over the military's future force posture.

"We don't know what our future posture is going to be, or the future construction of those bases," he said during testimony before the Senate.

According to CBS News' report, the lower figure does not fully account for damaged or destroyed military equipment, adding that among the reported losses are 24 MQ-9 Reaper drones, each valued at over $30 million, underscoring the financial toll of sustained operations.

The US and Israel began strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, prompting retaliation from Tehran against US allies in the Gulf and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire was announced on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, followed by talks in Islamabad on April 11-12, but an agreement could not be reached.

US President Donald Trump later unilaterally extended the truce without setting a new time frame, at Pakistan's request.