1 injured in grenade attack near Syrian capital

A civilian was injured Friday in a grenade attack on a car in a southern suburb of Damascus, Syria, according to local media reports.

Initial reports by Alikhbariah TV said an improvised explosive device exploded in the Sayyida Zeinab area south of the capital.

A security source told the channel that Interior Ministry forces were deployed to secure the site and prevent civilians from approaching.

Specialized teams have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances of the incident, the source added.

Subsequent reports clarified that the blast was caused by a grenade thrown at a civilian vehicle, not an improvised explosive device.

The incident came as Syria's new administration works to tighten security across the country following the ouster of Bashar al-Assad in late 2024 after 24 years in power.

Assad fled to Russia, marking the end of the Baath Party's rule since 1963. A transitional administration headed by President Ahmad Al-Sharaa took office in January 2025.





Kaynak: AA_ING