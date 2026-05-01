Bahrain king orders more citizenship revocations over ‘support’ for Iran attacks

Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on Friday ordered authorities to revoke the citizenship of additional individuals accused of "supporting" Iranian attacks on the country.

The remarks, reported by the Bahrain News Agency, came days after the country announced on Monday that it had stripped the citizenship of 69 people, including families, over what it described as "sympathizing with and praising Iranian attacks."

The king said that what Bahrain faced from what he called a "sinful Iranian aggression" targeting its security, stability and the safety of its people exposed those who "sold their conscience to the enemy," he said.

He called on Iran to stop interfering in the internal affairs of Bahrain and other Gulf states. He also expressed anger over the developments and criticized what he described as the alignment of some lawmakers with "traitors."

The king questioned how officials entrusted by the public could stand alongside those he called traitors rejected by public opinion, according to the agency.

His remarks followed reports on social media that some Shiite lawmakers had opposed legislation related to revoking citizenship from those accused of praising Iranian attacks, without official confirmation.

He ordered the removal of all those who cooperated with what he called the Iranian aggression, saying citizenship is not a document granted, but a covenant, and whoever breaks it forfeits it.

The king added that people in Gulf Cooperation Council countries strongly support rulings issued against those accused of treason, including imprisonment and citizenship revocation, and even call for more.

Parliamentary and government support

Separately, Ahmed bin Salman Al Musallam, speaker of Bahrain's parliament, expressed support for the king's remarks, according to the state agency.

He said that the parliament does not honor the presence of any member who supports or justifies actions that harm the country and its supreme interests.

On March 9, Bahrain's High Criminal Court held its first session for defendants accused of promoting and praising Iranian hostile terrorist acts, the agency said, without specifying the number of defendants.

Bahrain and other Arab countries were targeted by Iranian missile and drone attacks in response to a military campaign by Israel and the United States against Iran between late February and early April.

Iran said at the time it targeted US interests in the region, but some strikes hit civilian sites and vital facilities, causing casualties and material damage, which the affected countries condemned.