CENTCOM chief briefs Trump on possible 'final blow' against Iran

The commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM) briefed President Donald Trump on potential "final blow" strike options against Iran, Fox News reported on Thursday.

Admiral Brad Cooper presented the possible options during a briefing with Trump in the Situation Room, outlining a "short and powerful wave of strikes" should the president decide to resume combat operations.

The assessed targets reportedly include Iran's "remaining military assets, leadership and infrastructure," the broadcaster added.

The Pentagon is also considering deploying advanced weapons systems, including a new hypersonic missile known as "Dark Eagle," according to Fox News.

The broadcaster said the system is capable of striking targets up to 2,000 miles (3,218 kilometers) away, potentially targeting remaining ballistic missile launchers.

It added that B-1B Lancer bombers that can be armed with up to 5,000 pounds of hypersonics have been increasing their presence in the region and can carry "big payloads."

The US and Israel began strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, prompting retaliation from Tehran against US allies in the Gulf and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire was announced on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, followed by talks in Islamabad on April 11-12, but an agreement could not be reached.

Trump later unilaterally extended the truce without setting a new time frame, at Pakistan's request.