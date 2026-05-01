France reiterates refusal to take part in Iran war

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Friday renewed France's ongoing refusal to take part in the US-Israeli war on Iran.

"France has not entered the war since the beginning of this crisis. We have said so: since the objectives were not clearly defined and the operations were conducted outside the framework of international law, it was simply not conceivable for France to take part," Barrot told broadcaster BFM TV.

He reiterated the need to prevent hostilities from resuming within the framework of negotiations.

"As everyone has seen since the start of this war, which we did not support and in which we did not take part, the risks of escalation are extremely high. They carry major consequences for the global economy and therefore for our daily lives," Barrot noted.

He stressed that the Strait of Hormuz must reopen, recalling that they are preparing an international mission to create conditions needed to restore traffic.

"There can be no blockages, no blackmail, nor any tolls on any strait whatsoever. International waters must not be obstructed in any way or by anyone," Barrot added.

The US and Israel began strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, prompting retaliation from Tehran against US allies in the Gulf, and blocking the key waterway through which about 20% of world oil and gas supplies flow. The war is currently on hold, and efforts to end it permanently continue.