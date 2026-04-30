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News World Israel defence minister says country may have to 'act again' against Iran

Israel defence minister says country may have to 'act again' against Iran

The Israeli Minister of Defense formally stated on Thursday that Israel may soon be required to "act again" against Iran, with the stated objective of ensuring the Islamic Republic "does not once again become a threat to Israel."

AFP WORLD
Published April 30,2026
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ISRAEL DEFENCE MINISTER SAYS COUNTRY MAY HAVE TO ACT AGAIN AGAINST IRAN

Israel's defence minister on Thursday said his country may soon have to "act again" against Iran, to ensure the Islamic republic "does not once again become a threat to Israel".

"US President Donald Trump, in coordination with (Israeli) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is leading the efforts to achieve the campaign's objectives, to ensure that Iran does not once again become a threat to Israel, the United States and the free world in the future," Israel Katz said during a military ceremony, according to a statement from his office.

"We support this effort and are providing the necessary support, but it is possible that we may soon have to act again to ensure these objectives are met," he added.