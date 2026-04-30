Saudi minister says Türkiye ties ‘strategic,’ region set to emerge stronger despite crisis

Saudi Arabia's Minister for Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef said ties with Türkiye are "strategic," highlighting expanding cooperation in industry and mining and saying the region is set to emerge stronger despite current disruptions.

In an interview with Anadolu in Istanbul, Bandar Alkhorayef said ongoing tensions are reshaping how countries approach logistics, supply chains and industrial development.

"What we are witnessing today will create very significant opportunities for the entire region," he said, drawing a comparison with the COVID-19 period when Saudi Arabia accelerated domestic production and strengthened self-sufficiency.

- Growing cooperation with Türkiye

Alkhorayef said Türkiye's diversified industrial base aligns closely with sectors targeted under Saudi Arabia's industrial strategy, creating a wide scope for collaboration.

"The world today has a growing need for minerals, and cooperation between countries is essential to ensure supply, whether through resources, manufacturing or intermediate industries," he said.

He added that recent disruptions are pushing countries to rethink logistics and transport solutions, pointing to a planned rail link connecting Saudi Arabia with Türkiye via Jordan and Syria as a potential solution to regional trade bottlenecks.

"Transport is key to the competitiveness of Saudi exports," he said, adding that projects aimed at facilitating trade and improving access to raw materials remain a priority.

- Industrial push starts delivering

Alkhorayef said Saudi Arabia is now starting to reap the benefits of years of investment in its industrial sector, particularly in non-oil exports.

"The figures show that what has been built is now delivering results," he said.

Saudi Arabia's non-oil exports reached 624 billion riyals ($166.4 billion) in 2025, marking a 15% annual increase, according to official data.

He noted that a large number of factories currently under construction will support continued growth, as the Kingdom positions itself as a competitive destination for global investment.

- Mining sector gains global traction

Alkhorayef described the mining sector as one of the most transformed areas of the Saudi economy, evolving from limited investment to a globally competitive model.

"Resources alone are not enough. What matters is the environment that enables them to be transformed into industrial products," he said.

Saudi Arabia estimates its mineral wealth at more than 9 trillion riyals ($2.4 trillion), with plans to increase the sector's contribution to GDP to $75 billion by 2035.

- Focus on jobs, future skills

Alkhorayef said economic reforms are ultimately aimed at improving living standards and creating jobs for citizens.

He highlighted efforts to integrate advanced technologies into industry and make the sector more attractive to younger generations.

"We are aligning industry with future skills," he said, pointing to national programs focused on education, training and workforce development.





