TRUMP CRITICIZES GERMANYS MERZ, TELLS HIM TO STOP INTERFERING OVER IRAN

U.S. President Donald Trump criticized German Chancellor Friedrich ⁠Merz on ⁠Thursday, saying he should focus on trying to end the Russia-Ukraine war and spend "less ⁠time on interfering" with the effort to tackle "the Iran nuclear threat".

Trump has been sparring with Merz over the war in Iran in recent days. On Tuesday, he said Merz didn't know what ⁠he ⁠was talking about after the German leader said the Iranians were humiliating the U.S. in talks to end the two-month-old war.

Trump made his comments in a Truth ⁠Social post.

"The Chancellor of Germany should spend more time on ending the war with Russia/Ukraine (Where he has been totally ineffective!), and fixing his broken Country, ⁠especially Immigration ‌and Energy, ‌and less time ⁠on interfering with ‌those that are getting rid of the Iran ⁠Nuclear threat, thereby ⁠making the World, including Germany, a ⁠safer place!" Trump said.







