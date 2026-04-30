Turkish FM Fidan calls NATO summit in Ankara 'historic opportunity' for unity

Türkiye's foreign minister, Hakan Fidan, said on Wednesday that a planned NATO summit in Ankara would present a "historic opportunity" to reaffirm alliance unity, emphasizing the need to preserve transatlantic ties and strengthen NATO's European dimension.

Speaking at the Vienna School of International Studies (Diplomatic Academy of Vienna) during his official visit to Austria, Fidan said maintaining transatlantic ties remains a strategic necessity for Türkiye, adding that efforts to build a more capable and European NATO will be central to discussions at the summit.

He warned that while military capabilities across the world are becoming faster and more precise, strategic thinking is not advancing at the same pace, leading to situations where force is used without clearly defined political end goals.

Citing ongoing conflicts, particularly in the Middle East, Fidan said diplomats must play a greater role in managing crises shaped by inconsistent political objectives.

-Türkiye's mediation role, Ukraine war

Highlighting Türkiye's diplomatic outreach, Fidan noted that the country has expanded its global network from 163 missions in 2002 to 264 today, making it the third largest diplomatic network worldwide. He said this broad presence supports Türkiye's growing role as a mediator in regional and global conflicts.

Referring to the Russia-Ukraine war, Fidan said Türkiye has focused on ending the conflict since its outset, warning that prolonged fighting increases the risk of escalation beyond the current theater. He noted that the war, now in its fifth year, has become normalized in some circles, a development he described as dangerous for both the region and global security.

Fidan said Ankara has hosted Russia and Ukraine for talks multiple times and remains ready to facilitate further negotiations until a just and lasting peace is achieved.

- NATO summit, European security architecture

On European security, Fidan said the security architecture that will emerge after the Russia-Ukraine war will determine whether Europe as a whole remains secure in the future, warning that the post-World War II system is under significant strain.

Recalling that Türkiye has been a NATO ally for more than 70 years, he said the upcoming summit in Ankara would be a "historic opportunity" to reaffirm alliance unity, stressing that maintaining transatlantic ties is a strategic necessity for Ankara. He added that efforts to build a more capable and European NATO would be at the center of discussions.

Fidan also underlined that Europe extends beyond the European Union, calling for closer coordination between EU security and defense initiatives and NATO allies, including those outside the bloc. He criticized what he described as the "weaponization" of the EU's common foreign and security policy.

- Türkiye's EU bid, expanding Asia ties

Addressing broader foreign policy priorities, Fidan said Türkiye is seeking to deepen engagement with Southeast Asia, recalling its application to become a dialogue partner of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

He added that Ankara aims to institutionalize cooperation through agreements, strategic partnerships and multilateral mechanisms.

On relations with the European Union, Fidan said Türkiye's goal of EU membership remains unchanged, but pointed to structural challenges within the bloc, including decision-making mechanisms that allow individual member states to block progress.

Fidan said one of the most problematic aspects of Türkiye-EU relations is the rise of identity politics in Europe, noting that until 2007 the accession process had largely progressed on the basis of technical criteria.

He said it was clearly stated at the time that Türkiye's membership would be supported if it met the required conditions, but added that this approach shifted following the election of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy in 2007.

Fidan also suggested that the course of European history could have been different had Türkiye joined the EU in the 2000s or 2010s, saying Brexit might not have occurred and the bloc could have been more resilient in the face of recent challenges.

He said Türkiye has the potential to play a key role in opening Europe to other regions, adding that while the EU has functioned successfully as a supranational structure, it has never aimed to form a broader "civilizational identity," where Türkiye could offer a more inclusive model.

Fidan noted a recent revival in Türkiye-EU relations but said there is still no strong political will among European countries to openly support Türkiye's membership, even if it meets the necessary criteria.

- Middle East

Turning to the Middle East, Fidan warned that Israel's expansionist policies have evolved into a global security threat, saying instability in the Middle East now extends far beyond the region through disrupted energy markets, deliberately fueled conflicts and the risk of mass migration toward Europe.

He said approaches prioritizing external dominance over the region have led to years of instability, emphasizing that "regional ownership" remains essential for achieving lasting peace.

Pointing to Syria as an example of relative stability, Fidan said the country is focusing on recovery efforts and addressing the needs of its population.

He also highlighted the renewed urgency of long-advocated connectivity projects following tensions affecting the Strait of Hormuz, noting that railway links, pipelines and cargo routes connecting the Gulf to international markets via Türkiye, Iraq and Syria are among the key initiatives.

On US-Iran relations, Fidan said negotiations have reached a critical stage, stressing that Türkiye is not merely an observer but an active stakeholder. He said Ankara maintains parallel channels with both Washington and Tehran while actively supporting ongoing mediation efforts, cautioning that any ceasefire extension should not be taken for granted.

Fidan added that the complexity of long-standing regional issues makes quick solutions unlikely, but reaffirmed that Türkiye will continue to contribute to efforts aimed at resolving them.

- Role of diplomacy, strategic vision

Fidan said the international system is at a "decisive turning point," shaped by deep and often shifting systemic forces, stressing that its future should not be left to chance or dictated by the loudest voices.

He emphasized that this process must be guided by those who combine strategic vision with a willingness to undertake the demanding work of diplomacy, underscoring the growing importance of the profession.

"Our profession requires both scientific rigor and artistic finesse," Fidan said, adding that institutions such as the Diplomatic Academy of Vienna play a key role in preparing future diplomats not only to understand the world as it is, but also to help shape it as it should be.

He also stressed that persuasion, rather than coercion, is the most powerful tool of diplomacy, highlighting the importance of choosing cooperation over conflict and dialogue over division.

Fidan said this approach remains central to Türkiye's foreign policy across regions including the Middle East, Ukraine and the Euro-Atlantic area.









