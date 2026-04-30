Turkish MPs call on Israel to release detained Sumud activists, calls flotilla interception ‘war crime’

The Turkish parliament on Thursday urged Israel to immediately release detained activists and Turkish nationals, describing the interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla as piracy and a war crime.

The parliament also unanimously adopted a speaker's motion condemning Israel's armed intervention against the Global Sumud Flotilla.

The motion, signed by Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş, was read out in the General Assembly before being put to a vote.

The text stated that Israel had once again "blatantly violated international law," adding another offense to ongoing acts of genocide and war crimes.

Recalling that the Global Sumud Flotilla, a civilian and peaceful initiative, was attacked in international waters, the motion said Israeli forces had obstructed humanitarian aid and detained 175 pro-Palestinian activists, including 20 Turkish citizens.

"This act of piracy is a clear war crime. We warn Israel, which has exceeded all limits of humanity's tolerance, and call for the immediate release of the forcibly detained activists and our citizens," the motion said.

It added that the Turkish Grand National Assembly, together with all political parties and lawmakers, stands in solidarity with unlawfully detained citizens and all members of the humanitarian initiative seeking to deliver aid to the people of Gaza.

The motion also pledged that Türkiye would lead and persistently pursue accountability before international courts for all crimes committed by Israeli occupation forces against members of the flotilla, particularly Turkish nationals.

It reiterated a call to all parliaments, international parliamentary assemblies, and organizations to take a united stance and raise their voices to end Israel's occupation, genocide, and apartheid against the Palestinian people, ensure uninterrupted humanitarian access to Gaza, and hold Israel accountable for crimes against humanity.

Following the reading of the motion, deputy group chairs of political parties represented in parliament voiced their support. The motion was subsequently adopted unanimously in the General Assembly.

- Recent developments on the Gaza-bound flotilla

The Israeli navy intercepted vessels from the flotilla late Wednesday as they headed toward Gaza to break a longstanding blockade on the enclave.

The group said Israeli forces surrounded the convoy in international waters near the Greek island of Crete, jammed communications, and seized 21 vessels, adding that 17 vessels managed to escape and enter Greek waters following the incident.

The flotilla, carrying humanitarian aid for Gaza, aims to break Israel's blockade and open a humanitarian corridor by sea.

The move came hours after Hebrew media reported that Israel was preparing to intercept the flotilla, which includes around 100 boats in total carrying nearly 1,000 activists from several countries.

Israel has imposed a blockade on the Gaza Strip since 2007, leaving about 1.5 million Palestinians out of roughly 2.4 million homeless after their homes were destroyed during the war.