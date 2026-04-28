Child killed, 2 Palestinians injured in Israeli attacks in Gaza despite ceasefire

A Palestinian child was killed and two people were injured in fresh Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, amid ongoing violations of the ceasefire in place since Oct. 10, 2025, medical sources said.

The sources said 9-year-old Adel Lafi al-Najjar was killed and a 30-year-old man injured in an Israeli strike on central Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Witnesses said an Israeli drone fired a missile near Abu Hamid roundabout in central Khan Younis, in an area outside the army's deployment.

In the northern Gaza Strip, medical sources said a 49-year-old woman was shot by Israeli forces near the al-Twam area, describing her condition as serious.

Witnesses said Israeli forces opened fire toward the al-Masri camp in the vicinity of al-Twam, also outside the army's deployment area.

In a related development, witnesses said Israeli artillery carried out heavy shelling of eastern areas of Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, alongside gunfire targeting the same areas.

Israeli attacks have killed at least 818 Palestinians and injured 2,301 others since the ceasefire, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

The ceasefire agreement was reached after two years of genocidal war that began on Oct. 8, 2023, killing at least 72,600 Palestinians, injuring over 172,400, and causing massive destruction affecting about 90% of civilian infrastructure.