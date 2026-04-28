Israeli occupiers attack Palestinian home in occupied West Bank, raise Israeli flag on rooftop

Israeli occupiers attacked a Palestinian home Tuesday in the village of Deir Jarir, east of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, and raised an Israeli flag on its roof, a rights group said.

The Al-Baydar human rights organization said in a statement that a group of Israeli occupiers stormed the house before hanging the flag, sparking tension among Palestinians.

The group said the incident is part of a broader pattern of violations targeting Palestinian homes and property in the area.

Across the West Bank, attacks by Israeli occupiers have been on the rise, including raids on villages and acts of vandalism, with Palestinians accusing the Israeli army of providing protection for such assaults.

The UN considers Israeli settlements in Palestinian territories illegal and has repeatedly called for a halt to settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank.

The attack comes amid growing concern over escalating violence by Israeli occupiers and warnings from Palestinians about its impact on civilians.

About 750,000 Israeli occupiers live in 141 illegal settlements and 224 outposts in the West Bank, including around 250,000 in East Jerusalem, which the UN considers part of the occupied Palestinian territories.

Since October 2023, attacks by the Israeli army and occupiers in the West Bank have killed at least 1,154 Palestinians, injured about 11,750 others, and led to nearly 22,000 arrests, according to official Palestinian data.

These violations include property destruction, home burnings, forced displacement, and expansion of illegal settlement activity, with Palestinians warning that such policies pave the way for the annexation of parts of the West Bank by Israel.