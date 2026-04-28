Floods cut major roads in Syria after torrential rains

Torrential rains hit parts of Syria on Monday, triggering floods that cut major roads and forced emergency teams into action to contain the damage.

Syrian meteorological authorities published footage showing strong floods sweeping through Adra al-Amaliyya in the Damascus countryside, with reports of several secondary roads also being cut off.

They also shared footage of heavy flooding in the Wadi Barada area west of Damascus following intense rainfall.

In a statement, the meteorological department said the Damascus-Deir ez-Zor highway was cut off due to floods, rising water and landslides caused by soil and rock movement.

Syria's Civil Defense said emergency teams in the Damascus countryside were working to reopen the old Damascus-Homs road after torrents blocked the route with mud and rocks.

"The teams are still working with heavy machinery to remove debris carried by the floods," the agency said.

Civil Defense urged drivers to exercise caution during rainfall and avoid crossing waterways or driving through agricultural land.

Earlier this month, severe weather hit western rural areas of Daraa in southern Syria, where heavy rain and hail caused major damage to agricultural crops.