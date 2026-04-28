2 Israeli soldiers injured after drone explosion in southern Lebanon, army says

The Israeli army said on Tuesday that two soldiers were injured after an explosive drone struck during operations in Lebanon.

A military statement said the incident occurred Monday, in which a soldier was severely injured and another one was lightly injured "as a result of an explosive drone impact during operational activity in southern Lebanon."

The military said the soldiers were evacuated to a hospital, and their families were notified.

On Monday, Lebanese group Hezbollah said it carried out two drone strikes targeting Israeli soldiers and military equipment.

The group said the attacks were carried out in response to Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement reached earlier this month, including attacks on southern villages and the demolition of homes.

More than 2,500 people have been killed and over 1.6 million displaced by Israeli attacks across Lebanon since March 2, according to Lebanese official figures.

A 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel took effect on April 17, and was extended by three weeks on Thursday last week.





