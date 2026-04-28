Gulf leaders to hold ‘emergency consultative summit’ in Jeddah to discuss regional tensions

Leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) are set to hold "an emergency consultative summit" on Tuesday in the Saudi city of Jeddah to discuss escalating regional tensions and efforts to de-escalate the conflict between the US and Iran.

The meeting, reported by Kuwait News Agency and other Gulf media, comes amid international efforts to end the ongoing war and support indirect negotiations between the US and Iran mediated by Pakistan.

According to KUNA, Kuwait's Crown Prince Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah has traveled to Jeddah to attend the summit on behalf of Emir Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Regional media outlets, including Saudi Arabia's Al-Jazirah and Qatar's Al-Sharq newspapers, reported that the summit may be held via videoconference, indicating that some leaders may participate remotely.

Discussions are expected to cover the latest regional developments and their security and economic implications, as well as ongoing efforts to reduce tensions and enhance stability.

Leaders are also expected to address Pakistan's mediation between Washington and Tehran, the implications of any closure of the Strait of Hormuz, and broader concerns over maritime security and global trade.

The summit will also examine recent attacks targeting Gulf states, which some countries have attributed to Iran and its regional allies.

The US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to respond with strikes on what it described as US interests across the region, many of them in Gulf countries.

A ceasefire was announced on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, followed by talks hosted in Islamabad on April 11, but the negotiations ended without an agreement.

US President Donald Trump later said the truce had been extended at Pakistan's request pending a proposal from Tehran.

The GCC comprises Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman.

Consultative summits among GCC leaders were first agreed upon in 1998 as semiannual meetings between regular summits, with the first held in Jeddah in May 1999.