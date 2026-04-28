17,000 children in Belgium have imprisoned parents, remain ‘invisible’

An estimated 17,000 children in Belgium are growing up with one or both parents in prison, but they remain "invisible" due to a lack of registration, the Belga News Agency reported Tuesday.

The figure includes about 9,000 children in Flanders, the self-governing Dutch-speaking region in the north.

The lack of comprehensive data is hampering effective policy responses and access to support services, the Children's Rights Commissioner said, calling for a coordinated, child-centered approach.

Research conducted by Vrije Universiteit Brussel, alongside international studies, indicates that parental imprisonment can affect children's well-being, development and rights.

Early support and proper guidance can help mitigate these effects, the study said.

Children in such situations often experience a range of emotions, including loss, sadness, shame, anger, fear and confusion.

They may encounter difficulties in school and social life, while financial strain within the family can further worsen living conditions.

Information about a parent's imprisonment is not always delivered appropriately and may be incomplete, delayed or entirely absent.

Visiting conditions also vary across prisons, with some offering supervised, child-friendly environments and others providing more formal settings that are not adapted to children's needs.