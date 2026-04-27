Ukraine summons Israeli ambassador over vessel with 'stolen grain' in Haifa

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on Monday summoned the Israeli ambassador to present a protest note and request action on Tuesday over a vessel carrying what Kyiv says is "stolen grain" to the northern port city of Haifa.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha "once again" warned Israel against accepting the vessel and harming relations with Kyiv.

"Friendly Ukrainian-Israeli relations have the potential to benefit both countries, and Russia's illegal trade with stolen Ukrainian grain should not undermine them," he wrote on the US social media company X.

"It is difficult to understand Israel's lack of appropriate response to Ukraine's legitimate request regarding the previous vessel that delivered stolen goods to Haifa," he added, underlining that "another such vessel has arrived in Haifa."

Meanwhile, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar on Monday called Ukraine's statement "allegations," adding that "evidence substantiating the allegations have yet to be provided."

"Dear Minister, diplomatic relations, especially between friendly nations, are not conducted on Twitter or in the media," he wrote on the US social media company X.

He underlined that Ukraine has not submitted a request for legal assistance "before turning to the media and social networks."

Saar emphasized that "the matter will be examined" and all Israeli authorities "will act in accordance with the law."

Earlier Tuesday, the ministry said it expects Israel to seize grain allegedly originating from Russian-controlled territories in Ukraine amid the docking of a vessel carrying the cargo in Haifa.

A corresponding statement said the ministry is "closely monitoring" the situation related to the "ABINSK" vessel's entry into the port and its transportation of wheat, which it said originated from Russian-controlled territories of Ukraine "according to available information."

According to the statement, Kyiv informed Israel on March 23 about the vessel, the possible origin of its cargo, and the "inadmissibility of import operations with such products."

On Sunday morning, another vessel transporting grain from Russian-controlled territories in Ukraine arrived in Haifa and is waiting to enter the port, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported.