Azerbaijan, Czech Republic negotiating joint military production, says President Aliyev

Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic are negotiating joint military production, President Ilham Aliyev said Monday.

According to the Azerbaijani presidential press service, Aliyev met with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis in Azerbaijan's northern city of Gabala.

Speaking at a joint news conference following the meeting, Aliyev said the defense industry is a key area of bilateral cooperation and pointed to ongoing successful collaboration.

"We purchase many military products from the Czech Republic, and at the current stage, negotiations are underway on specific projects related to joint production," he said.

He also underlined cooperation in the energy sector, noting that Prague and Baku have been reliable partners for years.

"Azerbaijani oil is exported to the Czech Republic and occupies an important place in the Czech Republic's energy balance," Aliyev said.

Additionally, he said Azerbaijan is among reliable energy exporters, supplying 16 countries, including 10 members of the European Union.

"In addition, Azerbaijan exports natural gas to countries neighboring the Czech Republic," he added.

Aliyev also said bilateral trade turnover has increased significantly to more than $800 million, expressing hope it will grow further.

"But if we look at the structure of trade turnover, we will see that the export of Azerbaijani oil is mainly noticeable here," he underlined.

In response, Babis said Azerbaijan is the largest oil supplier to the Czech Republic, accounting for 42% of its imports.

He also expressed interest in a long-term contract for gas supplies, underlining that Azerbaijan can become "de facto" strategic partner in this area in addition to oil.

Babis said he discussed other specific projects with Aliyev, including the development of Karlovy Vary Airport.

"We talked about a new project in Karlovy Vary, and we would like the airport and its runway to be expanded. So, this could be a new strategically important airport in which the Czech Republic would invest," he said.