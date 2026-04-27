Malta to hold snap general election on May 30, premier announces

Malta's Prime Minister Robert Abela on Monday announced that the country will hold a general election on May 30, as he seeks a renewed mandate to govern.

"In light of the current global realities and challenges ahead, our country needs a renewed mandate to move forward with stability. I will be recommending to H.E. President Myriam Spiteri Debono the dissolution of Parliament for a general election on May 30," Abela wrote on US social media platform X.

Separately, in a televised address, Abela framed the decision as necessary to ensure stability and continuity, citing what he described as an "extraordinary situation" internationally that requires strong political leadership at home, news portal Malta Today reported.

He said the country needs an "elected government, with a new mandate, focused solely on the country's needs, given all the challenges that the current context brings, and the coming months will be crucial."

Looking ahead, Abela said his Labour Party would campaign on a five-year program centered on improving quality of life, while pledging a "feasible, well-studied and responsible" plan rather than engaging in political bidding wars.

The upcoming vote will mark Malta's 26th general election since the introduction of self-government in 1921.