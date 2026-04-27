4 killed in train crash in Indonesia’s West Java

At least four people were killed in a train collision in Indonesia's West Java on Monday, while 38 others were injured, according to Indonesia's Metro TV.

The crash occurred late Monday in Bekasi when a long-distance train collided with a commuter train that had stopped on the tracks, according to state-run news agency Antara.

According to Anne Purba, vice president of corporate communication at the state-owned Kereta Api Indonesia rail corporation, all 240 passengers on the long-distance train were safely evacuated, Kompas TV reported.

She also expressed the company's apology, saying its current focus is to ensure that "all passengers and staff receive the best possible care as quickly and as effectively as possible."

Earlier, it was reported that volunteers and station security personnel were carrying the injured passengers on stretchers as evacuation efforts were underway.

Authorities also deployed elite personnel from the National Search and Rescue Agency to the site, equipped with specialized skills and full gear for handling land transportation accident extractions.