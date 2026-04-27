Trump demands Disney sack Jimmy Kimmel over ‘despicable’ joke about first lady

US President Donald Trump on Monday called for the immediate sacking of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel for cracking a "despicable" joke about first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron during a segment on his ABC program.

"Wow, Jimmy Kimmel, who is in no way funny as attested to by his terrible Television Ratings, made a statement on his Show that is really shocking," Trump wrote on Truth Social, saying that the host aired "a fake video" depicting Melania and Barron seated in his studio before delivering what the president called a threat.

According to Trump's post, Kimmel said in the clip: "Our First Lady, Melania, is here. Look at Melania, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow."

Trump connected the broadcast to a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, where he said the suspect was "loaded up with a shotgun, handgun, and many knives."

"He was there for a very obvious and sinister reason," Trump added.

Trump said that Kimmel's remark was "something far beyond the pale."

Trump, who took a pointed jab at Kimmel's ratings, concluded with a direct demand: "Jimmy Kimmel should be immediately fired by Disney and ABC."

"I appreciate that so many people are incensed by Kimmel's despicable call to violence," he added.

The suspect, identified as Cole Allen, was apprehended at the Washington Hilton Hotel. Acting US Attorney General Todd Blanche said Allen was "feet away from breaking the perimeter" when stopped.