Iran’s Araghchi heads to Moscow after Pakistan visit for high-level talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has left Pakistan for Moscow, the next stop on his regional diplomatic tour, Iran's official news agency IRNA reported.

According to IRNA, Araghchi departed Islamabad after visiting Oman, marking a return trip to the Pakistani capital before continuing his journey.

The Iranian foreign minister is expected to hold high-level talks in Russia.

Araghchi is scheduled to meet senior Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, in Moscow.

Iranian media had earlier reported that Araghchi conveyed a letter to the United States via Pakistan outlining Tehran's red lines on nuclear issues, the Strait of Hormuz, and other matters.