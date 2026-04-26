House Oversight Committee requests Secret Service briefing after White House Dinner shooting

A Secret Service Police officer guards an area at the venue, following a shooting incident during the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner, in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 25, 2026. (REUTERS Photo)

The US House Oversight Committee on Sunday requested a briefing from the US Secret Service following the shooting outside the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

"Following last night's assassination attempt against President Trump at the WHCD, the House Oversight Committee has requested a briefing from US Secret Service," Rep. James Comer wrote on US social media company X.

No date was immediately scheduled, and the Secret Service did not respond to Anadolu's request for comment or further information.

The request comes after suspect Cole Allen, a 31-year-old California man, was apprehended Saturday after rushing through a Secret Service checkpoint and opening fire.

A law enforcement officer was shot but survived due to a bulletproof vest. Allen, who had checked into the hotel the day before as a registered guest, was found carrying a shotgun, a handgun, and several knives.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said Allen planned to target Trump administration officials.