Israeli occupiers block main road in central West Bank, stone Palestinian vehicles

Israeli occupiers blocked a main road in the central West Bank on Sunday and attacked Palestinian vehicles with stones, according to local sources.

The sources told Anadolu that a group of occupiers closed the main entrance to the town of Deir Dibwan, east of Ramallah, intercepting Palestinian vehicles and throwing stones at them, smashing the windows of several cars.

No injuries were reported.

In a separate attack, Israeli occupiers hurled stones at Palestinian vehicles at the northern entrance to the city of Al-Bireh in the central West Bank.

Local sources said the occupiers positioned themselves inside an Israeli military watchtower in the area and threw stones at passing vehicles, causing damage without reported injuries.

Israeli occupiers have escalated their assaults against Palestinians and their land across the occupied West Bank since the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least 16 Palestinians have been killed in attacks by Israeli occupiers in the West Bank since the start of 2026.

Figures released by the official Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission showed that Israeli forces and occupiers carried out a total of 1,819 attacks in March, including 1,322 by army forces and 497 by occupiers.

More than 1,150 Palestinians have been killed and thousands injured in attacks by Israeli army forces and occupiers across the West Bank since October 2023, according to official Palestinian data.





















